Photos: Workshop on construction of new shrine for Hazrat Abdul Azim Hassani– A legacy of Master Farshchian – Part 2
AhlulBayt News Agency: AhlulBayt News Agency: The construction of the shrine for the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Abdul Azim Hassani (a.s.), which was initiated with the design and artistry of the late Master Mahmoud Farshchian, continues with the efforts of miniature painting and wood carving masters in the holy city of Qom.
18 August 2026 - 11:23
News ID: 1853808
Source: Abna24
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