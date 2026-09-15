Saudi Airstrikes Kill and Wound Saudi-Backed Fighters in Yemen’s Lahj

ABNA24 - A number of members of Saudi-backed factions were killed and others wounded on Monday as a result of intensive airstrikes carried out by Saudi warplanes in the Al-Mudharabah and Ras Al-Arah districts of Lahj Governorate.

Field sources reported that the airstrikes targeted gatherings of members of the “Giants” and “Shield of the Nation” factions on the outskirts of the Kahbub Mountains northwest of Al-Mudharabah, resulting in deaths and injuries, including prominent field commanders, with the final toll being withheld.

The sources indicated that the strikes also led to the complete destruction of a number of vehicles and armored personnel carriers.

The sources described the airstrikes as “erroneous,” which are repeated from time to time, sparking widespread anger among recruits and field commanders, with escalating accusations of deliberately targeting people from the southern governorates, and demands for an urgent investigation into these strikes.



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