Israel Advances 153 Settlement Plans for 18,083 Housing Units in West Bank

ABNA24 - The Israeli occupation authority (IOA) advanced 100 settlement plans to construct 12,300 housing units across the West Bank between early 2026 and September 13, according to a report released Sunday by a Palestinian government body.

The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said its monitoring showed a “high level of planning activity aimed at expanding settlements.”

There are an additional 53 plans for 5,783 housing units in east Jerusalem within the boundaries set by the Israeli municipality, the Commission said.

In September alone, the IOA advanced 12 new plans for 2,340 housing units covering a total area of 1,761 dunums, the Commission noted.

In an earlier report, the commission said Israeli planning bodies had considered 524 structural plans for illegal settlements between October 7, 2023, and June 30, 2026.

The government of Benjamin Netanyahu has accelerated illegal settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank since taking office in late 2022, approving the establishment of 104 new illegal settlements since then.

Israel has occupied the West Bank, including east Jerusalem, since 1967. Israeli settlements are considered illegal under international law.



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