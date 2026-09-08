Video: Peace of Imam Hasan (a.s.); A logical decision to preserve Islam

AhlulBayt News Agency: The peace of Imam Hasan (a.s.) was a decision arising from the actual circumstances of the Islamic society, carried out in accordance with logic and expediency, and with the accompaniment of Imam Hussain (a.s.). In a situation where military victory was not possible for Imam Hasan (a.s.), continuing the war could have led to the elimination of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) and the loss of the capacities of authentic Islam.