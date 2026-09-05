Saudi mobilizations are legitimate targets, we will not stand idly by amid repeated attacks - Yemeni fource

ABNA24 - A military source stated that Sanaa forces will not stand idly by in the face of ongoing attacks by the Saudi-led coalition and its allied fighters, emphasizing full readiness to counter any field escalation.

Speaking to the Sanaa-based Yemen News Agency (Saba), the source stated that the targeting of a civilian residence in the Al-Jarrahi district represents a new crime added to the record of Saudi forces and their allied fighters against civilians and safe homes.

The source pointed out that any military mobilizations or movements belonging to Saudi Arabia are considered legitimate targets for Sanaa forces, affirming the resolve to confront these movements and foil announced preparations to launch a ground war.

The source concluded by stressing that the Saudi regime’s attempts will not succeed in breaking the will of the Yemeni people, who remain steadfast in adhering to their rights and demanding the lifting of all forms of injustice and blockade.