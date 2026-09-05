Shia scholar: A united Islamic front brings despair to ruthless enemy

ABNA24 - The secretary of the Taskforce of Seminary Students and Clerics of the Nimroz Sistani Foundation said: "The united and close-knit ranks of the Islamic Ummah bring despair to the ruthless and criminal enemies.

"Sheikh "Majid Hekmatipour," in an interview with the Taghrib News Agency (TNA), while congratulating the blessed birth of the Prophet of kindness, compassion, and mercy, and Unity Week to all Muslims of the world, stated: "Almighty God, in verse 103 of Surah Al-Imran, has said: 'And hold fast to the rope of God all together and do not become divided.' This year, the blessed Week of Unity, beyond its main philosophy, carried a deeper meaning and concept. At this juncture, followers of various ethnicities and denominations must, following divine commands, be more united than ever on the scene."



According to him, "The key to our success and dignity lies in the path of unity and cohesion. The enemy's only hope is to create rifts and infiltrate the Islamic Ummah in order to pursue its evil goals."



The secretary of the Taskforce of Seminary Students and Clerics of the Nimroz Sistani Foundation, stating that the treacherous enemy is by no means trustworthy – a point the martyred leader also insisted on – said: "Today, we are facing an enemy for whom shedding the blood of Shia and Sunni makes no difference. The martyrdom of Muslims in Gaza and Lebanon is itself good evidence that for this enemy, shedding the blood of young and old makes no difference. Moreover, by martyring innocent children in Minab, he proved the height of his cruelty before the eyes of the world, and it became clear to all that all his seemingly beautiful and humanitarian slogans were nothing but deception, and that human rights and the slogan of freedom of expression, which they had promoted for years in their media, have no value."



He added: "What matters to the enemies is domination over the rich resources of the region's countries. As we saw in Venezuela, today America has forcefully seized that country's wealth, and it thought that such a scenario would also be possible against Islamic Iran. But what a vain illusion! This is Iran – the land of brave men and women who will sacrifice their lives for this land. Just as in the eight years of the Sacred Defense, these people stood courageously against the hostile enemy and did not allow a single inch of this pure land to fall into the hands of foreigners."



According to him, "The enemy, having faced humiliating defeats in military wars, has turned to economic warfare and confrontation, hoping to weaken the foundations of this revolution and the Islamic system and distance the people from it."



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