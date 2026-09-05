Ayatollah Karbasi Launches Academic Mission to Latin America to Revitalize Religious Discourse

ABNA24 - Ayatollah Sheikh Mohammad Sadeq Mohammad Karbasi, author of the monumental Hussaini Encyclopedia and director of the Hussaini Studies Center in London, has embarked on a special academic mission to Latin America aimed at visiting Islamic centers, engaging with Shia communities, and assessing the state of Islam across the region.

The senior scholar's first stop was Paraguay, where an intensive schedule of programs and meetings is being arranged in response to widespread invitations from research and Islamic institutions across multiple Latin American countries.

Ayatollah Karbasi emphasized that the tour is being conducted within the framework of building intellectual and spiritual bridges with Islamic communities in the diaspora, while gaining firsthand knowledge of the needs of religious and cultural centers abroad.

"The journey also aims to strengthen the presence of followers of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) across the Latin continent and explore ways to activate the robust religious discourse promoted by the Hussaini Encyclopedia," he stated.

The Latin American mission follows a previous extensive academic tour of Europe in spring 2019, which began and concluded in London and covered 34 European countries over 45 days.

Ayatollah Karbasi meticulously documented that European journey with daily chronologies, field reports on the condition of communities, dialogues with prominent Islamic figures, and site visits to mosques, centers, and Hussainiyas.

The published account of the European tour is distinguished by its unique literary character — the scholar concluded his record of each country visit with an original poem describing the nation and reflecting on its particulars. The detailed travelogue has been published across multiple successive volumes.



/129