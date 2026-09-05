Palestinian Man Martyred by Israeli Forces Near Damascus Gate in Al-Quds

ABNA24 - A Palestinian man was martyred by Israeli police forces near Damascus Gate in Occupied Al-Quds early on Friday.

Israeli forces claimed that officers opened fire on the man after suspecting that he was attempting to stab a soldier. He was critically wounded and pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the Palestinian killed has not yet been confirmed.

Following the shooting, Israeli forces deployed heavily around Damascus Gate and the Old City of the occupied city, imposing a military cordon and tightening restrictions that obstructed Palestinians trying to reach the area for dawn prayers.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) and settler groups carried out a series of raids, incursions and attacks across cities and towns in the West Bank and Al-Quds overnight and early on Friday, resulting in injuries, arrests and road closures.

A 14-year-old Palestinian boy was shot in the foot with live ammunition during an IOF raid on the town of Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem.

In a separate incident, several Palestinians suffered breathing difficulties after settlers sprayed pepper spray at Palestinian vehicles on Abu Njeim Road, southeast of Bethlehem.

IOF troops stormed the village of Rummana, west of Jenin, as well as the towns of Ya’bad, southwest of the city, and Al-Zababdeh to the south. Israeli forces also raided several homes during an incursion into the town of Kafr Dan, west of Jenin.

In Tulkarem, the IOF arrested a man during a raid on the town of Deir Al-Ghusun, north of the city.

In Nablus, Israeli forces raided the village of Salem, east of the city. Jewish settlers, under the protection of Israeli soldiers, also carried out provocative tours among Palestinian homes in the town of Huwwara, south of Nablus, and performed Talmudic rituals inside an Islamic shrine in the village of Awarta.

The IOF also raided the Al-Hafr area in the village of Deir Jarir, east of Ramallah, and closed several gates in the eastern part of the governorate.

In the village of Kafr Malik, northeast of Ramallah, Israeli forces carried out house raids and arrested a local resident. Another home in the village was also raided.

In al-Khalil, Israeli forces raided and searched a home in the Abu Sneineh neighborhood in the southern part of the city and also entered the town of Bani Naim, east of the city.

Israeli forces raided the town of Habla, south of Qalqilya, and searched a home there.

In Tubas, confrontations broke out near the entrance to Al-Far’a refugee camp, south of the city, during which Israeli forces fired stun grenades. Israeli forces also raided a home in the town of Tammun, south of Tubas.



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