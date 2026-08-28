Ayatollah Sistani Office in Lebanon Launches Aid Scheme for War-Affected Orphans

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to a statement issued by the office, the initiative will provide monthly financial assistance to orphaned children who are not currently receiving support from any institution or charitable organization.

The scheme aims to help ease the financial difficulties and hardships faced by children affected by the conflict and provide them with continued assistance during a challenging period.

The initiative is part of the office’s humanitarian efforts to support vulnerable families and children affected by the war in Lebanon.