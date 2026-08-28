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Ayatollah Sistani Office in Lebanon Launches Aid Scheme for War-Affected Orphans

28 August 2026 - 13:40
News ID: 1858148
Source: Abna24
Ayatollah Sistani Office in Lebanon Launches Aid Scheme for War-Affected Orphans

The office of Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali al-Sistani in Lebanon has announced a humanitarian assistance scheme to provide financial support to children orphaned as a result of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to a statement issued by the office, the initiative will provide monthly financial assistance to orphaned children who are not currently receiving support from any institution or charitable organization.

The scheme aims to help ease the financial difficulties and hardships faced by children affected by the conflict and provide them with continued assistance during a challenging period.

The initiative is part of the office’s humanitarian efforts to support vulnerable families and children affected by the war in Lebanon.

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