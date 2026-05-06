Al-Abbas Holy Shrine highlights details of its health services for displaced in Lebanon

ABNA24 - The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine highlighted the details of its health services provided to the displaced and affected people in Lebanon, as part of its ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the Lebanese people in the current circumstances.

The director of the Islamic Center for Strategic Studies affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine in Lebanon, and one of the organizers of the relief campaign, Sheikh Hassan Ahmed Al-Hadi, said: "The health support provided by the Holy Shrine is not limited to treatment aspects, but also includes conducting field visits to the wounded in several hospitals in the capital, Beirut. A delegation from the Holy Shrine conducted visits that included Al-Zahra (peace be upon her) University Hospital, Al-Rasoul Al-Adham (peace be upon him) Hospital, as well as the Lebanon Medical Center in Hadath."

He added that these visits resulted in checking on 48 injured individuals, providing them with financial assistance, as well as directly observing their health conditions and needs, which enhances the level of care provided to them.

Al-Hadi confirmed that the number of beneficiaries of health services has exceeded 5,000 people so far, especially in the field of providing medications, amidst the continued support of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine in offering medical and relief assistance to various needy groups.

He explained that these efforts included providing medications for medical conditions that were not available within the capabilities of the Lebanese Ministry of Health, in addition to contributing to covering part of the hospitalization costs for several cases, which helps alleviate the burdens on affected families. He indicated that the holy shrine also worked on securing special needs for women and children through a specialized committee that provides care to these groups, to ensure the provision of healthcare that meets their requirements.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, in response to the call of the supreme religious authority to aid the Iranian and Lebanese peoples in light of the current conditions in the region, seeks to enhance its humanitarian efforts by providing food and essential assistance to affected families, thereby contributing to alleviating their suffering.



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