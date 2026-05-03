Al-Abbas Shrine: Our health services in Lebanon have benefited more than five thousand people

ABNA24 - -The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine confirmed its continued humanitarian and relief efforts in supporting the Lebanese people, providing health services to more than five thousand people.

The director of the Islamic Center for Strategic Studies affiliated with the Holy Shrine in Lebanon and one of the organizers of the relief campaign, Sheikh Hassan Ahmed Al-Hadi, said: "The health services provided by the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine in Lebanon came as part of a comprehensive relief program to support affected families and displaced persons. This included providing essential medicines and treatments to more than 5,000 beneficiaries, especially those medicines that are difficult to obtain within the available resources."

He added that the efforts extended to contributing to covering part of the medical expenses for several cases, in addition to securing special needs for women and children through a specialized committee that follows up on their conditions and meets their health and humanitarian requirements.

Al-Hadi explained that the efforts included visits to the wounded in several hospitals in Beirut, including Al-Zahra (peace be upon her) University Hospital, Al-Rasoul Al-A'dham (peace be upon him) Hospital, and the Lebanon Medical Center in Hadath, where 48 wounded individuals were visited, their health conditions were assessed, and financial assistance was provided to support them.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, in response to the call of the supreme religious authority to aid the Iranian and Lebanese peoples in light of the current circumstances in the region, seeks to enhance its humanitarian efforts by providing food and essential assistance to affected families, thereby contributing to alleviating their suffering.



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