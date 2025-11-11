Bulgaria Launches 13th National Orphans Week to Support Hundred of Children

AhlulBayt News Agency: The 13th National Orphans Week Campaign has officially begun in Bulgaria, organized by the country’s Mashikhiyat (Islamic Affairs Office).

According to Muslimsaroundtheworld, the annual initiative—typically held during the first week of November—was postponed to the second week this year due to renovations at the Higher Islamic Center and the Sofia Theological Faculty.

The campaign’s primary goal is to raise donations for a dedicated fund that will provide monthly financial support to children who have lost their parents, continuing until they reach the age of sixteen.

Through this fund, each orphan will receive a monthly stipend, with an additional allowance allocated during the month of Ramadan.

Currently, the Islamic Affairs Office of Bulgaria is supporting 626 orphans through Muslim donations and holds monthly gatherings to offer spiritual care and reinforce emotional support for the children.

At the opening ceremony, Bihan Mohammad, Deputy Mufti of Bulgaria, emphasized that caring for orphans is both a religious and humanitarian duty, reflecting the spirit of brotherhood.

He stressed the importance of ensuring that orphaned children do not feel abandoned or alone.

Also speaking was Mustafa Haji, Grand Mufti of Bulgaria, who noted that the orphan support initiative began a decade ago with just five children and has grown steadily as public awareness increased.

He described the campaign as a symbol of collective solidarity, adding that its mission goes beyond financial aid to preserving the dignity and emotional security of the children.

Bulgaria, located in Southeast Europe, is home to a Muslim minority that constitutes the second-largest religious group after Christianity.

According to a 2017 estimate, Muslims make up approximately 15% of Bulgaria’s population.

