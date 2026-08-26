Al-Kafeel Museum of Treasures and Manuscripts at Al-Abbas Shrine begin annual inventory of its historical artifacts

ABNA24 - The staff of the Al-Kafeel Museum of Treasures and Manuscripts at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine have begun the annual inventory of its historical collections as part of its established documentation procedures.

The work is carried out by the warehouse division staff through conducting a field survey of the secure vault and matching the items with the records and data.

The assistant head of the museum department, Dr. Shawqi Al-Moussawi, said: "The annual inventory represents a fundamental scientific activity in the management of museum collections, aiming to verify the safety of treasures and artifacts, their storage locations, assess their condition, and enhance the accuracy of their documentation."

He added that "these efforts contribute to adopting preventive conservation standards and preserving Islamic heritage, which represents the memory and identity of generations, through continuous monitoring of the condition of the pieces, their storage locations, and their data."

These measures reflect the Al-Kafeel Museum's commitment to enhancing preventive conservation methods for its treasures, ensuring the preservation of their heritage value and the continuity of their documentation for future generations.



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