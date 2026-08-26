Iran’s Cultural Counselor Praises Indonesian Filmmaker for Expressing Solidarity with Martyred Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Cultural Counselor of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Indonesia has praised Ferly Halim, an Indonesian filmmaker and producer, for expressing respect and admiration for the martyred leader and conveying sympathy with the Iranian people.

Yahya Jahangiri, Cultural Counselor of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Indonesia, praised Ferly Halim, an Indonesian filmmaker and producer, for his emotional reaction and expression of respect and admiration for the martyred leader and the Iranian people. After watching a documentary depicting the reactions of Iranian women and girls to the loss of the martyred leader, Halim wrote on his Instagram page: “I don’t know why; I burst into tears watching the film.”

The Indonesian artist’s reaction came after the release of the street documentary “One Sign and Thousands of Unspoken Griefs,” which features conversations with various groups of Iranian people and portrays their emotional responses upon seeing a turban and other symbols attributed to the martyred leader, while conveying part of the Iranian people’s feelings following his loss.

Following its release on social media, the documentary drew reactions from a number of cultural and political figures. Yahya Jahangiri, the Cultural Counselor of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Jakarta, also shared the documentary on his personal page.

After seeing the footage, Ferly Halim, a figure in Indonesia’s artistic community, was deeply moved by the reactions of Iranian women and girls. Tagging Yahya Jahangiri’s Instagram account, he wrote: “I don’t know why; I burst into tears watching the film.”

The Indonesian filmmaker’s emotional response and expression of respect for the martyred leader and the Iranian people prompted a reaction from Yahya Jahangiri. The Iranian cultural counselor in Indonesia praised Halim and highlighted his expression of solidarity and cultural empathy.

Halim’s reaction has also attracted attention because he is an active figure in Indonesia’s film industry. He began his professional career as an actor before moving into producing, directing and managing film productions.

In this context, the title of the film “Takkan Kubiarkan Kau Menangis,” meaning “I Won’t Let You Cry,” which Halim directed and produced, can also be seen on the filmmaker’s Instagram account. The coincidence between the film’s title and his recent emotional response to images of Iranian women and girls has drawn the attention of social media users.

Halim is now known less as an actor than as a filmmaker, producer and manager of an independent film production company in Indonesia’s film industry. He is regarded as one of the emerging figures of the country’s new generation of cinema, and his reaction to the visual portrayal of the Iranian people’s emotions has highlighted the capacity of art and cinema to foster emotional and cultural connections among nations.

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