Yemen surprises world with largest mass gathering to celebrate anniversary of Prophet’s Birthday

ABNA24 - Yemen witnessed on Tuesday the largest human gathering in the region and the world, in celebration and joy of the Prophet’s Birthday anniversary (Mawlid al-Nabawi) 1448 AH, out of reverence, veneration, and sanctification for the best of Allah’s creation, the master and first teacher of humanity, the Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him and his family.

Since the early hours of the morning, millions poured in human floods toward the venue of the Muhammadan Festival at Al-Sabeen Square, as well as the main squares across Yemeni governorates, in a majestic faith scene embodying the greatness and authenticity of the people of faith and wisdom.

At the heart of the celebration venue, the name of the Supreme Prophet (Muhammad) stood centered amidst the millions draped in green flags and banners and holding Muhammadan slogans, painting a unique picture of faith that embodied the sacredness of the occasion, its place in the hearts and minds of Yemenis, and their devotion, veneration, and loyalty to the Seal of the Prophets and Master of the Messengers.

Cameras proved unable to encompass the solemnity of the Yemeni Muhammadan scene that stretched across the entirety of Al-Sabeen Square and its surrounding avenues, on a historic day in Yemen’s history in which the faith identity manifested in its grandest form.

Here, millions of Yemeni citizens from all walks of life gathered under the banner of the Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him and his family, chanting in one voice: “At your service, O Messenger of Allah.”

The Yemeni crowds renewed their loyalty and devotion to the Messenger of Allah, reaffirming their pledge to emulate his path, model his jihadist biography, and follow in the footsteps of their ancestors, the Aws and Khazraj, in supporting the Prophet, the religion of Allah, and Islamic holy sites, while maintaining their honorable stance alongside the nation’s causes, foremost among them the Palestinian cause.

The crowds proclaimed their renunciation of the enemies of Allah and His Prophet, chanting:

“O Seal of the Prophets… We have renewed our pledge of loyalty!”

“O Seal of the Prophets… We have renewed our pledge of devotion!”

“We are the men of the Messenger of Allah!”

“Let the Mawlid be our opportunity… Let us unite, O our nation!”

“In faith with the Messenger of Allah… We will oppose whoever opposes him!”

“Through the Quran and the Leaders… Let us defeat the enemies of Islam!”

The crowds recited the nasheeds with which their Ansar ancestors welcomed the Prophet Muhammad in Medina: “Tala’a al-Badru ‘Alayna min Thaniyyat al-Wada’… Wajab al-Shukru ‘Alayna ma Da’a Lillahi Da’i.”

The gathered crowds emphasized their continued steadfastness in confronting all challenges, following the example of the Prophet, and thwarting the enemy plans and conspiracies targeting Yemen and the entire region. They reiterated their commitment to advancing on the path of truth within the framework of the Axis of Jihad and Resistance and under the equation of “the Fronts Unity”.

The festival featured numerous nasheed performances, prophetic praises, and authentic popular heritage items, expressing the overwhelming joy felt across the Yemeni populace on this day. The diverse nasheed performances delivered by various troupes drew from unique aspects of Yemeni heritage, adding a special spirituality to the central grand celebration.

Amidst the grand celebration, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badruldeen al-Houthi addressed the millions, congratulating them on this great mass commemoration of this sacred religious occasion.

In his speech, Sayyed al-Houthi directed political and military messages shaping the next stage, placing Saudi Arabia before a new equation.



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