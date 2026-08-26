Yemeni communities in US mark Prophet Muhammad’s birthday

ABNA24 - Yemeni communities across the United States commemorated the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, 1448 AH, on Tuesday under the slogan “Here We Are, O Messenger of Allah,” during a celebration held in New York City and attended by members of the Yemeni community from several states.

The event featured a celebratory atmosphere reflecting the community’s attachment to the Prophet’s life and teachings and their commitment to his religious and moral values.

Mohammed Al-Zubaidi, public relations official for Yemeni communities in the United States, said commemorating the Prophet’s birthday in the U.S. has become an occasion to promote Islamic culture and strengthen the religious identity of Yemeni and Arab communities.

He said the commemoration comes as the Yemeni people continue to face the consequences of war and blockade imposed on the country for more than 12 years, stressing that Yemenis remain committed to their Islamic values and principles.



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