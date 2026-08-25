Evo Morales Praises Iran as Model of Sovereign Resistance Against U.S. Pressure

ABNA24 - Bolivia’s former President Evo Morales has praised Iran as a shining example of national dignity and resilience, commending the Islamic Republic for successfully countering US pressure through sovereign technological development and unified popular resistance.

In a recent statement posted on X, the prominent Latin American left-wing politician highlighted Iran’s ability to withstand the relentless pressure of the American “Empire,” pointing to Tehran’s strategic self-reliance as a blueprint for other nations facing foreign interference.

“Iran is an example of a people's dignity in the face of the Empire.”

He specifically pointed to Iran’s advancements in indigenous technology as a critical factor in altering the regional balance of power.

According to Morales, this sovereign technological development has enabled Iran to significantly reduce the “enormous military asymmetry” historically imposed by Western powers.

Beyond military deterrence, Morales commended the Iranian public for their unified stance against what he termed “a relentless psychological war and disinformation campaign.”

He said Iran’s strategic planning has effectively neutralized decades of severe financial and economic pressure orchestrated by Washington.

“The Empire can impose sanctions, threats, and wars, but it cannot subdue the will of a sovereign people,” Morales stated.

“While it wears itself out in wars of arms, Iran demonstrates that sovereignty can also win the economic war.”

Morales’ remarks align with his long-standing foreign policy doctrine, which has consistently opposed US hegemony, unilateral sanctions, and military intervention in the Global South.

During his presidency, Bolivia forged strong ties with nations frequently targeted by Washington, including Iran, Venezuela, and Cuba, framing these relationships as part of a broader struggle for multipolarity and national self-determination.

His latest endorsement of Iran follows US President Donald Trump’s declaration of economic war on Iran following a 40-day war of aggression that failed to produce America’s desired results.

Iranian officials have rejected the economic campaign as the mere continuation of the failed “maximum pressure” campaign that would prove yet another failure for the Trump administration.



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