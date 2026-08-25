South Africa Signals Willingness to Join Iran in Legal Action Against U.S. and Israel at BRICS Forum

ABNA24 - South Africa has officially expressed its readiness to cooperate with Iran in pursuing legal action against the United States and Israel for crimes, according to a senior member of the African state's legal delegation.

The readiness was announced during the 11th BRICS Legal Forum 2026 in New Delhi. Hassan Abdolianpour, the head of Iran’s Judiciary Bar Association Center, met with the head of South Africa’s legal delegation, referred to as Machini, to discuss expanding bilateral legal cooperation.

Abdolianpour praised South Africa’s stance on pursuing punishment for Israeli leaders over crimes against Palestinians and stressed the importance of moving cooperation from dialogue to “practical and continuous actions.”

Machini reaffirmed his government’s support for the Iranian people and condemned aggressive actions against Iran as contrary to international law.

He highlighted South Africa’s legal experience in international cases, specifically citing its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding genocide in Gaza, and offered to cooperate with Iran in the field of international law.



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