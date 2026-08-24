Massive Pro-Palestinian protest held across Britain

ABNA24 - Supporters of the Palestinian people took to the streets in several British cities to protest the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in Manchester, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the British government’s support for the Zionist regime.

Meanwhile, hundreds more gathered outside the Preston Crown Court in northern England, expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people and with five pro-Palestinian activists who are standing trial over protests against financial ties between Barclays Bank and the Israeli arms company Elbit Systems.

A separate demonstration was also held outside the Israeli embassy in London, where protesters rallied in support of the people of Gaza and called for an end to attacks and the blockade of the territory.

Participants held placards bearing slogans including “Stop starving the people of Gaza” and “Stop the genocide,” expressing their outrage over the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.



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