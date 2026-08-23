Israeli Terrorist Forces Escalate Attacks on Southern Lebanon, Using Phosphorus Shells

ABNA24 - “Israeli” forces carried out airstrikes, heavy artillery bombardment and extensive explosions across several areas of southern Lebanon overnight and early Saturday, with Lebanese state media reporting the use of phosphorus shells.

The National News Agency [NNA] reported heavy “Israeli” artillery fire targeting Mansouri, the vicinity of Bayt Al-Sayyad and the outskirts of Majdal Zoun.

“Israeli” forces also carried out extensive explosions in Mansouri, Majdal Zoun and Bayt Al-Sayyad overnight. NNA reported widespread destruction in Bayt Al-Sayyad, saying that homes across the village had been heavily damaged and that no house remained untouched.

Explosions were also reported in Haddatha, Beit Yahoun and Aita Al-Jabal, while machine-gun fire targeted nearby valleys. “Israeli” drones continued flying over villages and towns across southern Lebanon’s western and central sectors.

Separately, “Israeli” warplanes launched two airstrikes at around 6:45 a.m. local time [0345 GMT] against Ali Al-Taher hill on the northern outskirts of Nabatieh Al-Faouqa, according to NNA.

“Israeli” artillery also heavily shelled the outskirts of Dawht Kfar Roummane, the vicinity of Dabsha hill and the wooded area around Ali Al-Taher overnight and into Saturday morning. NNA reported that phosphorus shells were used during the bombardment.

The latest attacks add to continued “Israeli” military operations across southern Lebanon, where repeated airstrikes, artillery fire and demolitions have caused extensive damage and raised further concerns over the impact on civilians and local communities.



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