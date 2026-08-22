Video: Serving people; source of security on Day of Resurrection

AhlulBayt News Agency: In Islamic culture, serving the people and striving to fulfill their needs is not merely a commendable social behavior; rather, it is a valuable act of worship that carries otherworldly rewards. As narrated in a tradition from Imam Askari (AS), those who serve the people are introduced as "the secure ones on the Day of Resurrection," and bringing joy to the heart of a believer is considered a cause of divine happiness and relief on that Day.