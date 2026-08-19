Arab, Islamic nations slam fresh Israeli aggression against Syria

AhlulBayt News Agency: Arab and Islamic countries strongly condemned Zionist regime’s attack on Syria’s Abu al-Duhur military airbase, calling on the international community to take action to prevent repeated aggression by the regime.

Qatar foreign ministry stressed that the lack of accountability and deterrence encourages Israel to continue such violations, posing a threat to regional security and stability.

Egypt, in a statement, described the attack as a clear violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as a breach of international law and the UN Charter.

Turkey foreign ministry noted that Israeli aggression against Syria takes on new dimensions daily, and urged global action to hold Israel accountable.

Foreign ministry of Saudi Arabia also condemned the strikes and voiced support for any measures to protect Syria’s sovereignty.

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) also strongly condemned the attack, calling it state-organized terrorism and a clear violation of Syrian sovereignty.

Syria interim government foreign ministry also stated the airstrikes were an unjustifiable act of aggression and a clear violation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

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