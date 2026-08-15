Five Million Pilgrims Visit Najaf on Anniversary of Holy Prophet’s Demise

AhlulBayt News Agency: The number of pilgrims visiting the holy city of Najaf on the anniversary of the demise of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) reached five million this year.

Haider Rahim, spokesman for the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Ali (AS) holy shrine, said five million pilgrims participated in the mourning rituals held in the city on the sad occasion.

Referring to the services provided to the pilgrims, he said more than 300 mourning Moukebs, along with 500 Moukebs in the old part of Najaf and 2,500 volunteers, offered services.

According to Rahim, more than 250,000 meals were distributed among the pilgrims.

He said 100 vehicles were allocated for the return process of the pilgrims, and five medical teams from the Astan were also deployed to offer medical services.

Meanwhile, Yousef Kanawi, the governor of Najaf, emphasized that all departments of the province played a role in the success of the pilgrimage, and appreciated the role of all those who contributed to serving the pilgrims.

Ali Razouqi al-Lami, head of the Millions-Strong Pilgrimage Services Committee, said that in line with the government's efforts to ensure the smooth and safe return of pilgrims, it is directly monitoring the process of pilgrims' return from Najaf to other Iraqi provinces.

The Iraqi Prime Minister's Office also issued a statement saying the Services Committee, in coordination with relevant agencies, is monitoring the movement of vehicles, transportation routes, and organizing the departure of pilgrims in order to help reduce traffic and expedite the transfer of pilgrims to their provinces, while at the same time providing the necessary services on the return routes.

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