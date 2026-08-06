Arbaeen Pilgrimage Showcases Public Diplomacy and Universal Message of Peace, Nigerian Scholar Says

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Speaking about the significance of the annual pilgrimage, Sheikh Yahya said that at a time when the world is facing growing challenges such as sectarianism, racism, and an escalating global arms race, Arbaeen offers a practical model of unity and peaceful coexistence. He described the gathering as a living demonstration of Islam's vision of humanity as one family founded on peace, harmony, and mutual respect.

He explained that the philosophy behind Imam Hussain's (A.S) uprising was rooted in the mission of all the prophets—to guide humanity toward its Creator and to unite people through faith and shared human values. In his view, the Arbaeen pilgrimage continues that mission by bringing millions of people together regardless of nationality, ethnicity, or social background.

Sheikh Yahya emphasized that Arbaeen is not merely a religious journey but also a moral and spiritual one. He said pilgrims should embody the values demonstrated by Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions, including patience, sincerity, self-sacrifice, honesty, trustworthiness, and compassion. Love for Imam Hussain, he noted, transcends racial and sectarian boundaries and unites people around universal human principles.

He also highlighted the importance of strengthening one's relationship with the Qur'an during the pilgrimage. Learning proper Qur'anic recitation and observing Islamic teachings, he said, enrich the spiritual experience of Arbaeen. He recalled that on the eve of Ashura, Imam Hussain (A.S) requested a delay in the battle so that he and his companions could spend the night in prayer and recitation of the Qur'an, underscoring the central place of the holy book in the Karbala movement.

According to Sheikh Yahya, one of Arbaeen's greatest achievements is its ability to foster unity among Muslims while also creating opportunities for dialogue between followers of different religions. He pointed out that Muslims, Christians, Sabians, Zoroastrians, Buddhists, and people from diverse backgrounds all participate in or witness the pilgrimage, sharing an atmosphere of respect, hospitality, and peaceful coexistence inspired by the message of Imam Hussain (A.S).

He added that Arbaeen also serves as a platform for cultural exchange, allowing participants from around the world to share ideas, build friendships, and strengthen international connections. This, he said, reflects the Qur'anic principle that humanity was created into different nations and tribes so that people may come to know one another.

Describing the annual gathering in Iraq as a remarkable social phenomenon, Sheikh Yahya noted that despite the presence of millions of pilgrims in Karbala, Najaf, and other holy cities, incidents of conflict, theft, or disorder are exceptionally rare. He said this demonstrates how the values promoted during Arbaeen can inspire a peaceful and orderly society without relying solely on security measures.

He also praised the humanitarian spirit of the Hussaini mawkibs, where volunteers provide food, accommodation, medical assistance, and other services to pilgrims without discrimination. According to him, service is offered regardless of a visitor's nationality, religion, or appearance, reflecting the generosity and hospitality for which the Iraqi people are widely admired.

Concluding his remarks, Sheikh Yaqub Yahya said that the Arbaeen pilgrimage represents one of the clearest contemporary examples of Islam's call for justice, compassion, solidarity, and peace. He described the annual event as a unique global gathering that continues to inspire millions and demonstrates how shared spiritual values can bring humanity closer together.