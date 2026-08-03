Holding congregational prayers at shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas during Arbaeen pilgrimage (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) witnessed the performance of congregational prayers with the participation of the Arbaeen visitors.

The congregational prayer for the two evening prayers was held, led by the head of the Religious Affairs Department at the holy shrine, Sheikh Ali Mohan.

The staff of the holy shrine provided all the necessary requirements for holding prayers in the sacred courtyard, including preparing a large space to accommodate the number of worshipers, as congregational prayers have a positive impact on strengthening the spiritual and social bonds among the visitors.



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