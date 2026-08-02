Umm al‑Baneen Complex Provides Health Services to Over 100,000 Arbaeen Visitors on Najaf–Karbala Route

ABNA24 - The Umm al-Baneen Complex (peace be upon her) at Al-Ameed University provided its health services to more than 100,000 visitors from the 10th to the 17th of Safar as part of its special plan for the Ziyarat Arbaeen along the Najaf-Karbala route.

The head of the medical outposts at the complex, Dr. Jassim Al-Sultani, said: "The Umm Al-Baneen (peace be upon her) complex has provided health services to more than 100,000 visitors since the launch of its special plan for the Ziyarat Arbaeen on the 10th of Safar until the 17th of the same month through the medical outposts spread throughout the service site."

He added that "the complex began providing its health services from the early days of the visitors' arrival, and the medical detachments witnessed a noticeable increase in the number of patients as the number of visitors rose. The medical staff provided necessary healthcare and treatments, in addition to monitoring various cases that required medical intervention within a plan aimed at ensuring the continuity of service provision around the clock."

The Umm al-Baneen Complex (peace be upon her) offers a comprehensive package of services for the visitors of the Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him), including food, accommodation, rest, and healthcare, as part of the Al-Ameed University's efforts to serve the visitors.



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