Hamas urges Muslims to frequent Aqsa Mosque to protect it against Israeli violations

ABNA24 - Senior Hamas official Majed Abu Qutaish has called on Muslim worshipers to necessarily intensify their presence at the Aqsa Mosque to protect it against Israeli attempts to desecrate and Judaize it.

In a statement on Saturday, Abu Qutaish warned of Israeli efforts to impose new faits accomplis at the Mosque by allowing settlers to perform daily rituals and violations in its courtyards.

The Hamas official emphasized that the threats facing the Aqsa Mosque require popular Palestinian and Islamic action on all fronts to defend the holy site and safeguard Muslims’ first “Qibla” against Judaization schemes.

In a related context, official Jerusalemite sources said that more than 1,128 settlers defiled the Aqsa Mosque’s courtyards in Occupied Jerusalem during the last week of July, under heavy police protection.

Throughout that week, police forces facilitated settler tours of the compound by extending entry hours during both morning and afternoon periods and permitting larger groups.



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