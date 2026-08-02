Gaza Death Toll Rises to 73,349 as Health Ministry Reports New Casualties Amid Ongoing Violations

ABNA24 - The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 73,349 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Saturday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 174,162 people.

In its daily report, the health ministry said that hospitals received seven civilian bodies and 76 wounded people over the past 48 hours, while another citizen succumbed to injuries sustained in a previous attack.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 1,222 Palestinians have been killed, and 4,053 others have been injured.



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