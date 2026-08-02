Arbaeen visitors at Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas holy shrine (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The holy city of Karbala witnessed a large influx of Arbaeen visitors to commemorate the eve of the 17th of Safar at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The holy city of Karbala receives millions of visitors coming to visit the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them), to commemorate the Ziyarat Arbaeen.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine mobilizes the efforts of its departments and sites to welcome visitors, provide them with the best services, and meet their needs until the blessed Ziyarat is over.



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