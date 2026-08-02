Al‑Abbas Shrine’s Sayed Servants Mobilize to Receive Growing Arbaeen Crowds in Karbala

ABNA24 - The staff of the Sayed Servants' Division at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine are mobilizing their efforts to welcome the visitors of the Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him), as part of the special service and organizational plan for the Ziyarat.

Sayed Montadher Aal Dia-Uddin from the department said: "The department's staff continue their work throughout the day to receive visitors at the gates of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), coinciding with the increasing number of arrivals to commemorate the Ziyarat rituals."

He added, "The department staff are responsible for organizing the movement of visitors entering and exiting the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), as well as directing them to the designated paths; this contributes to ensuring smooth movement within the holy shrine."

These efforts are part of the plan of the Sayed Servants Division to provide the best services to the visitors of the Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).



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