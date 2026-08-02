Gaza Health Ministry Reports 152 Palestinians Killed in July, Highest Monthly Toll of 2025

ABNA24 - The health ministry’s information center said that 152 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip during last July, marking the highest monthly toll since the beginning of the year.

The information center added that July’s death toll in Gaza included 21 children, 14 women, and four elderly people, which underscores the heavy impact of Israeli attacks on populated areas.

The Israeli occupation forces persist in violating the Gaza ceasefire, launching aerial and artillery strikes against shelters, homes and tents while conducting demolitions along the Yellow Line. At the same time, severe limits remain on aid shipments, commercial goods, and travel.



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