Al-Kafeel Hospital provides its medical and health services to visitors of Arbaeen

ABNA24 - Al-Kafeel Super Speciality Hospital provides its medical and health services to the visitors of the Ziyarat Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him), as part of the special emergency plan for the blessed Ziyarat.

The head of the nursing department at the hospital, Nurse Muhammad Kamel, said: "As in every year, the hospital has entered the emergency plan for providing medical services to the visitors of the Ziyarat Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him). He indicated that its staff has started providing services through the external medical unit, which operates around the clock. The unit includes a team of doctors, nurses, anesthesiologists, and pharmacists, and is equipped with all the necessary medical technologies and supplies."

He added that the medical unit has provided its services to 360 male visitors and 1,079 female visitors so far, noting that the medical cases were distributed among neurological diseases, heart diseases, internal and chest diseases, digestive system diseases, joints and fractures, in addition to other medical cases.

He explained that emergency medical cases are transferred to the emergency department in the hospital to be handled according to their nature and by specialized medical and nursing staff, noting that the operating rooms and intensive care units are fully equipped to receive emergency cases that may arise on Ziyarat days.



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