Arbaeen Visitors Gather for Evening Prayers Daily at Al-Abbas Complex (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Abbas (peace be upon him) Holy Shrine witnessed the congregation of the evening prayers, with the participation of the visitors of the Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) arriving in the holy city of Karbala.

The prayer was led by Sheikh Muhammad al-Karbalaei as part of the Hawza's preaching project, overseen by the religious Hawza during the Ziyarat Arbaeen, aimed at enhancing the devotional and spiritual aspects for the visitors.

The complex's staff provided all the necessary requirements for daily prayers by preparing a spacious area that accommodates the number of worshipers, contributing to the organized performance of religious rituals.

The Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) complex, located on the road connecting the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, is considered one of the most prominent service sites affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) holy shrine. It provides comprehensive services to visitors around the clock during the season of million-visitor Ziyarats.



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