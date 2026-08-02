Funeral procession for a number of Popular Mobilization Forces martyrs in Al-Abbas Shrine (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) witnessed today, Thursday, the funeral ceremonies for the bodies of several Popular Mobilization Forces martyrs who fell due to the recent aggression that targeted the Popular Mobilization Forces headquarters in Iraq.

The funeral ceremonies took place in the holy courtyard in the presence of the servants of the holy shrine and a group of believers. Funeral prayers were held for the souls of the martyrs, and the servants of the holy shrine performed the Ziyarat rituals, asking the Almighty to envelop them in His vast mercy and grant their families patience and solace.



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