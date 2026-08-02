Gaza Civil Defense Recovers 112 Bodies From Sabra Rubble Amid Severe Equipment Shortages

ABNA24 - Palestinian civil defense crews in Gaza say they have retrieved the remains of 112 Palestinians amid the rubble of a residence belonging to the Abu Sharia and al-Hassayneh families in the Sabra neighborhood south of Gaza City.

On Saturday, civil defense personnel announced the conclusion of a campaign which they had launched nearly two weeks ago to recover the bodies of Palestinians killed during Israel’s genocidal war, and still trapped under the rubble of their homes in the southern flank of Gaza City.

They stated that the remains recovered from under the rubble of destroyed home included the bodies of 40 children, 38 women, and seven other people with special needs.

The home had been struck in a series of Israeli airstrikes at different times, including one on June 7, 2025, and earlier during October 2023.

Colonel Mohammed Abu Dan, the Civil Defense official supervising the operation to recover the bodies, said that the teams were unable to locate 157 bodies that remain missing under the rubble, and for which no trace was found.

Abu Dan added that rescue teams faced major difficulties during the search for the bodies, as they had to dig with their hands through massive piles of iron and concrete.

He noted that some of the bodies and remains were entwined and trapped within concrete and reinforcement materials, which he said indicates the massive destructive power of the missiles used.

Abu Dan also pointed to the disappearance of many bodies due to the intensity of explosions and the use of weapons prohibited under international law.

He called on all humanitarian institutions and organizations to pressure Israel to allow the entry of suitable equipment and machinery given the scale of the destruction, so that recovery operations can continue.

Official data indicate that the bodies of approximately 8,000 Palestinians remain trapped under the rubble in various parts of the Gaza Strip, as many targeted sites remain inaccessible and rescue efforts continue to be hindered by shortages of equipment and heavy machinery.

Civil defense personnel have been operating in hazardous health conditions since the start of the Israeli war, with decomposing bodies in exposed areas and limited access to protective gear and biological testing tools.

A ceasefire that took effect last October ended Israel’s two-year genocidal war that began on October 7, 2023.

Palestinian authorities say the bloody onslaught killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 others, most of them women and children, and caused widespread destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure. The UN estimates reconstruction costs at approximately $70 billion.

At least 1,209 Palestinians have been killed and 3,943 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.



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