Ancient Handwritten Quran Copy in Assam Mosque Reflects Region’s Shared Culture

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In Assam, where the teachings of saints such as Srimanta Sankardev and Ajan Fakir have long been associated with social harmony, a rare handwritten copy of the Quran preserved in a village mosque has become a symbol of the state’s shared cultural history.

The centuries-old manuscript is kept at a mosque in Pahlan Para Chuba of Pingleshwar village, located near Bezera under Karara Panchayat in Kamrup district of central Assam. Locals say the manuscript is not only a religious text but also a reminder of the relationship between different communities that has continued in the area for generations.

According to local traditions, the story of the manuscript’s discovery goes back to around 1770. Villagers say that during that period, a respected religious figure named Sheikh Dahai Bed lived in the area. He owned a cow which, after giving birth to a calf, would allow it to drink some of its milk and pour the remaining milk on a particular patch of grass in a nearby forest.

The unusual behaviour of the cow worried Sheikh Dahai Bed. Local accounts say he initially decided to punish the animal. However, that night, he saw a dream in which he was told that a sacred handwritten Quran was buried beneath the same patch of grass where the cow was pouring milk.

Villagers say the dream instructed him to perform ablution and take out the manuscript. The next morning, he shared the dream with the people of the village.

Following this, people from different communities gathered at the site and started digging the area. According to local accounts, they found a bull-shaped stone sculpture, a beautifully designed wooden box and several old coins believed to belong to a royal lineage.

When the wooden box was opened, villagers found a handwritten copy of the Quran written on specially prepared paper. The manuscript was found intact despite remaining underground for many years.

The presence of the famous Pingleshwar temple near the location added importance to the narrative. Locals say the discovery of the Quran close to a major Hindu religious site reflects the long tradition of different faiths living together in Assam.

After its discovery, the manuscript was first kept safely in the village granary. Later, villagers collectively decided to preserve it inside the mosque, where it remains today.

Every Friday after congregational prayers, the handwritten Quran is placed in the mosque veranda for visitors. Hundreds of people visit the mosque to see the manuscript and pay their respects.

Historians say the arrival of Sufi saints in Assam, especially after the 13th and 14th centuries, played an important role in spreading Islamic teachings in parts of the region. Hajo and the nearby areas of Kamrup became important centres of religious learning.

The Poa Mecca shrine in Hajo remained a major spiritual centre, while areas such as Patrapur, Bezera and nearby villages developed traditions of Quranic education and religious studies.

During the medieval period, when printed books were not widely available, manuscripts and memorisation of the Quran were important methods of preserving religious knowledge. Local historians say these traditions continued for generations in Kamrup.

Historical records show that during the rule of several Ahom kings, including Swargadeo Rudra Singha and Swargadeo Siva Singha, many religious institutions, including mosques, shrines and centres of Islamic learning, received land grants and protection.

Researchers say early Muslim settlements and religious centres around Bezera also benefited from this period of royal support.

According to local traditions and some historians, the Quran preserved in Pingleshwar is several centuries old and belongs to a period connected with the middle phase of Ahom rule.

Researchers believe such manuscripts may have reached Assam through travelling scholars, religious teachers, Sufi figures or learned members of Muslim communities who had links with different parts of India.

One of the notable features of the manuscript is the method used to prepare it. Local accounts say it was written on handmade paper with traditional ink made from natural materials. Despite centuries of weather vagaries, many parts of the writing remain visible.

Historians, university teachers and researchers from Assam have visited Pingleshwar to study the manuscript. Scholars say such historical materials need proper scientific preservation for posterity.

For the people of Pingleshwar, the handwritten Quran is more than a religious manuscript. They consider it part of Assam’s history, culture and shared traditions.

Residents believe the manuscript reflects a period when communities respected each other’s beliefs and lived together peacefully.

“This manuscript is not only for Muslims. It belongs to the history of our village and Assam. People from different communities respect it,” a local said.

Another villager added, “Generations have protected this Quran with respect. It reminds us that our shared heritage is stronger than differences.”

The ancient manuscript preserved in Kamrup continues to attract visitors and researchers. For many people in Assam, it remains a reminder of the region’s long tradition of religious learning, cultural exchange and peaceful coexistence.