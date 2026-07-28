Imam Hussein school unites Shias and Sunnis against oppression Iraqi Sunni Scholar

ABNA24 - The head of Iraq's Rabat Muhammadi Scholars Association has said that the School of Imam Hussein (AS) serves as a unifying force for the Islamic Ummah against oppression, stressing that Shia and Sunni Muslims have stood together in confronting arrogant powers under the banner of Imam Hussein teachings.

The remarks were made during a meeting of Sunni and Shia scholars from Iran and Iraq, organized through the coordination of Iran's cultural attaché in BaghdadThe gathering featured speeches by Sayyed Abdul Qader al-Hassani al-Alousi, head of the Rabat Muhammadi Scholars Association of Iraq, and Ayatollah Ahmad Mobaleghi, a member of Iran's Assembly of Experts, and was hosted by Sheikh Mohammad al-Nouri, Imam and preacher of Al-Quds Grand Mosque in the Iraqi capital.



Al-Alousi underscored the need for greater unity among Muslim scholars, saying that the intellectual foundations and activities of Islamic thinkers and religious leaders must be built upon solidarity and cohesion, particularly at a time when the Islamic world faces mounting challenges.



"We share one Qur'an, one Prophet, and one Qibla (praying direction)," he said, adding that the foremost priority for scholars from Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, Egypt, and across the Muslim world, regardless of their schools of thought, should be strengthening unity and resisting the enemies of Islam.



The prominent Sunni scholar warned that weakening the Islamic unity emphasized by the Holy Qur'an and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) would provide an opportunity for oppressive powers to undermine Islam's civilizational message and weaken the spirit of resistance within the Muslim world.



Referring to prominent figures of the resistance movement, including Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, General Qassem Soleimani, and the "martyred leader," he said they all drew inspiration from the path of Imam Hussein (AS), which, he added, remains a common foundation for unity in both the thought and practice of Muslim scholars.



Ayatollah Mobaleghi, in his address, cited the Qur'anic verse, "Indeed, this community of yours is one community, and I am your Lord, so worship Me" (Qur'an 21:92), saying that the Qur'an speaks of a "single Ummah" before referring to one Lord and one act of worship, indicating an intrinsic relationship between these concepts.



He said the Qur'an presents the Islamic Ummah not as an abstract ideal but as a tangible social and historical reality, emphasizing that unity is intended to characterize the entire Muslim community rather than one sect or group in opposition to another.



He further stressed that the concept of a united Ummah in the Qur'an is not merely a slogan but a comprehensive civilizational project.



"The Islamic Ummah must rediscover itself, build its unity, stand against American and Zionist oppression, and move beyond divisive conflicts so that, under the guidance of one Lord and united worship, it can present a model of humane civilization to the world," he said.



Concluding his remarks, Mobaleghi said the Qur'an calls people toward one another before calling them toward God, adding that "the path to heaven begins with building the shared ground of the Ummah."



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