Gaza death toll climbs to 73,329 martyrs

ABNA24 - The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 73,329 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Monday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 174,009 people.

In its daily report, the health ministry said that hospitals received two civilian bodies and 12 wounded people over the past 24 hours, while another citizen succumbed to injuries sustained in a previous attack.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 1,203 Palestinians have been killed, and 3,900 others have been injured.



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