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Extremist Settlers Raid Burqa Village, Attempt to Steal Livestock and Damage Property

28 July 2026 - 10:33
News ID: 1846079
Source: Palestine Info
Extremist Settlers Raid Burqa Village, Attempt to Steal Livestock and Damage Property

A horde of extremist Jewish settlers stormed the village of Burqa near Ramallah, herding sheep around homes to provoke residents and damage their property.

ABNA24 - A horde of extremist Jewish settlers stormed the village of Burqa near Ramallah, herding sheep around homes to provoke residents and damage their property.

The same settlers also raided a livestock pen belonging to a citizen in the village and attempted to steal several sheep before residents fended them off.

The village of Burqa, a frequent target of settler attacks, is encircled by four settlement outposts: Oz Zion and Giv’at Asaf to the west, Givat Yaakov to the south, and Ramat Migron to the east. To the north, Route 60, a major highway used by settlers, cuts the village off from neighboring Palestinian communities.

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