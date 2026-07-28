Israel Releases 60 Gaza Prisoners via Karam Abu Salem Crossing; Red Cross Transfers Them for Treatment

ABNA24 - The Israeli occupation authority (IOA) released a new group of 60 prisoners from Gaza through the Karam Abu Salem border crossing before Red Cross teams transported them to Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al‑Balah to receive medical care.

According to the Asra Media Office, the released detainees includes 20 workers arrested inside 1948 following the October 7th events, in addition to 40 detainees who had been held in the Negev desert prison under harsh conditions.

Red Cross crews reportedly received the released prisoners and secured their transfer by buses to Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza.

Palestinian medical sources said that the freed detainees underwent urgent medical checks upon arrival at the hospital to assess their health conditions.



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