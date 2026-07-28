Gaza Rescue Teams Recover 99 Bodies from Rubble Amid Severe Equipment Shortages

ABNA24 - Rescue teams in the Gaza Strip recovered the remains of 99 Palestinians on Monday from beneath the rubble of a destroyed home belonging to the Abu Sharia and Al-Hasayna families in the Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City, following search operations conducted under extremely difficult humanitarian and field conditions.

Rescue crews said the house had been struck in a series of Israeli airstrikes carried out at different times, including one on June 7, 2025, and another in October 2023, killing dozens of people and leaving many others buried beneath the rubble.

The teams said search and recovery efforts continue to face major challenges due to the extensive destruction caused by the airstrikes, as well as the severe shortage of equipment, machinery, and resources needed to reach those still missing.

They added that thousands of victims remain buried beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings across the Gaza Strip, while access to many targeted sites remains impossible because of the scale of the devastation and the continuing difficult conditions on the ground.

According to official figures, around 8,000 people are still buried beneath the rubble across the Gaza Strip. Rescue teams continue their efforts to recover the victims despite limited resources and the urgent need for heavy equipment and specialized machinery.



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