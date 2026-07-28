Al‑Abbas’s (p) Shrine Launches Arbaeen Service Plan, Distributes Over 20,000 Ziyarat Books

ABNA24 - The Department of the Holy Courtyard Care at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has begun implementing its plan for the Ziyarat Arbaeen, which includes distributing more than 20,000 Ziyarat books.

The assistant to the head of the department, Mr. Zain al-Abidin al-Quraishi, said: "Our staff has begun implementing the department's plan for the Ziyarat Arbaeen, which included preparing a comprehensive program that involved preparing the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) and its corridors to receive the visitors."

He added, "The department has distributed more than 20,000 Ziyarat books in places of worship, in addition to preparing the courtyard and the basement of Umm al-Baneen (peace be upon her) to receive visitors and provide them with the best services."

He explained that "the plan included organizing a campaign that would last throughout the days of the Ziyarat, to lay carpets at the doors of the holy courtyard and its corridors and replace them periodically, in addition to operating 22 gas fragrance devices, and placing large incense burners inside the holy courtyard, as well as continuous manual fragrance work around the clock."

He explained that "the service aspect included providing the staff with electric and manual sweeping machines, along with implementing a continuous cleaning program around the clock to ensure the cleanliness of the holy courtyard."

Al-Quraishi indicated that the plan also included organizing the movement of visitors within the holy courtyard in coordination with the departments of the holy shrine, which contributes to the smooth flow of their entry and exit during the Ziyarat.

These works are part of the comprehensive plan prepared by the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine to provide the best services to the visitors of the Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).



/129