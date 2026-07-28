Iran helped Afghans despite own challenges - Zabihullah Mujahid

ABNA24 - Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for Afghanistan's Taliban government, said in an interview with Radio Iran's Pashto Service that despite facing its own difficulties and challenges, Iran did not forget the Afghan people during a difficult time and provided assistance to those affected by the recent floods in Afghanistan.

Mujahid said that the people of Afghanistan will never forget Iran's assistance and cooperation and are grateful for the country's support.

He described the aid as a clear example of Iran's cooperation with the people of Afghanistan and their fellow Muslims.

Mujahid also thanked other countries that provided assistance and support to Afghanistan following the recent natural disasters.

Following the floods in Nuristan Province, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kabul announced that a convoy of humanitarian aid had been delivered to Parun, the provincial capital of Nuristan, to assist those affected by the flooding.

According to the published information, the majority of the aid consisted of flour and cooking oil, which were sent for distribution among families impacted by the floods.



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