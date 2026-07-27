Female Palestinian Prisoners Beaten, Tear‑Gassed and Isolated in Damon Jail Crackdown

ABNA24 - Female Palestinian detainees in Damon prison endured severe physical and verbal abuse during a recent violent crackdown, according to the Asra Media Office (AMO).

AMO reported on Sunday that Israeli forces stormed the women’s section of Damon jail at midnight on Friday, July 13, 2026, fired tear gas into one of the cells, causing several female prisoners to suffer suffocation.

Several female prisoners were beaten, insulted, and placed in solitary confinement during the crackdown, AMO said.

AMO also said that female detainees were forced to lie face-down on the ground for nearly an hour while being handcuffed and blindfolded, adding that they were subsequently returned to their cells and denied first aid and medical treatment, although their health conditions worsened.

Severe heat, poor incarceration conditions, and a lack of basic hygiene items have triggered widespread skin rashes and allergies among female detainees in Damon jail, according to AMO.



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