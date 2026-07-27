Israeli Airstrike Kills Two Officers in Deir al‑Balah; Child Wounded Amid Fresh Gaza Attacks

ABNA24 - Two Palestinian citizens were martyred and others were injured in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, while another citizen succumbed to injuries sustained in an earlier strike.

According to media sources, two officers were assassinated and seven people were wounded when Israeli aircraft fired three missiles at a vehicle in the al-Birka area of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

The interior ministry in Gaza identified the two martyrs as Wael al-Laddawi, director of the internal security service in the central governorate, and his escort, Ramez Abu Zureiq.

For their part, medical sources announced that a citizen, identified as Suleiman Sahmoud, died of injuries sustained yesterday in an Israeli strike near Street 5 in Khan Yunis.

A little girl was also wounded by Israeli gunfire near the Jabalia Martyrs Healthcare Center in northern Gaza.

Meanwhile, widespread military activity, including demolitions, shooting incidents, artillery shelling, and airstrikes, was reported across Gaza today.

/129