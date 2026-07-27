Israeli Army Issues 10 Demolition Notices in Beit Dajan, Razes Home Under Construction in Jalbun

ABNA24 - The Israeli occupation army delivered 10 demolition notices for homes and structures in the town of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, while simultaneously demolishing a house under construction in the village of Jalbun, east of Jenin.

Local official Tawfiq al‑Hajj said Israeli forces stormed the town and handed residents 10 demolition notices for homes and agricultural structures, including a closed poultry farm.

He noted that all the targeted structures are located in the central and eastern areas of the town.

In eastern Jenin, the Israeli army demolished a house under construction in the village of Jalbun, claiming it was built without a permit.



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