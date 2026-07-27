Israeli Raid in Qalandia Camp Leaves Teen Shot as Forces Block Red Crescent Ambulances

ABNA24 - The Israeli forces shot a Palestinian teenager on Sunday evening during a raid on the Qalandia refugee camp, north of Occupied Jerusalem, while preventing ambulance crews from reaching him.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said Israeli forces blocked its medical teams from accessing the injured teenager inside the camp during the raid, preventing them from providing him with emergency treatment.

Local sources said Israeli forces stormed the camp with large military reinforcements and fired live ammunition extensively, wounding the teenager. The nature of his injuries was not immediately known.

The sources added that Israeli troops deployed across several neighborhoods of the camp, stopped Palestinian vehicles, and raided the home of former prisoner Ahmed Khader, who was released earlier on Sunday after serving 25 years in Israeli prisons.

Israeli authorities released Palestinian prisoner Ahmed Khader on Sunday after he completed a 25-year prison sentence in Israeli prisons.

Khader was detained in 2001 and sentenced to 25 years in prison before being released upon completing his sentence.

Khader is from Qalandiya refugee camp, north of Occupied Jerusalem. He belongs to a refugee family displaced from the village of Bir Mu’in during the 1948 Nakba. He grew up in the camp and witnessed the events of the Second Palestinian Intifada before his arrest.

Family members and residents of Qalandiya refugee camp welcomed Khader upon his release, gathering to celebrate his freedom after a quarter-century behind Israeli prison bars.

Israeli forces also fired large amounts of stun grenades and tear gas along Al-Ma’had Street, adjacent to Qalandia camp, sparking a fire in trees surrounding the UNRWA Qalandia Vocational Training Center.

Qalandia refugee camp has been subjected to near-daily Israeli military raids involving live fire, stun grenades, and tear gas, as well as home raids, arrests, and assaults on Palestinian residents.



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