Two Palestinian Women Forced to Give Birth in Cars as Israeli Checkpoints Block Access to Nablus Hospitals

ABNA24 - Two Palestinian women were forced to give birth inside their vehicles on Sunday after Israeli occupation forces closed checkpoints surrounding the northern West Bank city of Nablus, preventing them from reaching hospitals in time.

The organization Physicians for Human Rights said the Israeli military’s tightened movement restrictions, road closures, and checkpoint closures prevented the women from accessing urgent medical care, forcing them to deliver their babies under difficult conditions outside healthcare facilities.

The organization warned of the serious humanitarian consequences of obstructing patients and pregnant women from reaching medical services, stressing that freedom of movement and access to healthcare are fundamental rights that must be protected.

It called for an end to measures preventing Palestinians from reaching hospitals and medical centers, holding the Israeli occupation authorities fully responsible for the risks facing civilians as a result of the continued checkpoint closures and restrictions on movement.

Since Sunday morning, Israeli occupation forces have continued to obstruct the work of ambulance crews by tightening procedures at military checkpoints surrounding Nablus Governorate. The restrictions have slowed ambulance movement and delayed their arrival at patients and the wounded.



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