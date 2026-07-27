Al-Abbas Holy Shrine provides various services to visitors of Arbaeen at Zurbatiyah border crossing (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine continues through its service complex at the Zurbatiyah border crossing in Wasit Province to provide comprehensive services to the visitors arriving to commemorate the Ziyarat Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).



The head of the service complex at the border crossing, Mr. Muhammad Al-Husseini, said: "The staff of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine began providing their services to the visitors arriving through the Zurbatiyah border crossing since the fifth day of the month of Safar, as part of a comprehensive service plan aimed at meeting their needs and providing them with suitable conditions."

He added that "the complex is a comprehensive service facility that includes three large halls designated for the rest and accommodation of visitors, in addition to two separate halls for men and another for women, which contributes to accommodating the increasing number of visitors."

Al-Husseini explained that "the complex includes a fully equipped central kitchen that provides about 45,000 meals daily, in addition to intermediate meals."

He explained that "the complex also includes a factory for producing ice to supply the service processions, in addition to ovens for producing bread and rolls with a capacity of up to 20,000 pieces daily, as well as distributing chilled water, ice, and cold and hot beverages, for the comfort and service of the visitors on their way to the holy city of Karbala."



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