Hospitality department of Al-Abbas Shrine provides meals for thousands of Arbaeen visitors

ABNA24 - The Hospitality Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine provided meals for the Arbaeen visitors during the days of the month of Safar.

The head of the Distribution and External Organization Unit in the department, Mr. Muhammad Rasool, said that the department provides meals through three channels for the visitors of the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them) during the month of Safar, as part of its plan to meet their needs and provide them with the best services.

He added that the department's staff work according to an organized mechanism for preparing, cooking, and distributing meals in three servings, with full adherence to the approved health standards.

And the Messenger indicated that these efforts aim to enhance the level of services provided to visitors and to offer them comfort, creating the appropriate atmosphere for performing the Ziyarat rituals.



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